Trent Boult Playing For Sunrisers Hyderabad? Kiwi Star's Twitter Bio Sparks Confusion

With just hours to go for the IPL 2021, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has already created waves across social media. Heading into the much-anticipated contest between heavyweights RCB and defending champions Mumbai Indians, Boult sent shockwaves of confusion across the social media verse, not with his swinging ball but Twitter bio this time. The Kiwi speed gun's Twitter bio reads that he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL whereas he is just hours away from heading into the contest with Bangalore in an MI jersey.

While Boult has played for Sunrisers in IPL history, the speedster has been donning the blue Mumbai jersey since 2020, when he led the franchise to its fifth title. The Kiwi speedster had represented Hyderabad for two years between 2015-2016 following which he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders for a year. After his stint with KKR, the pacer played for Delhi Capitals and was eventually traded off to Mumbai Indians before the 2020 season in UAE.

Much before swinging into action, Trent Boult has also been one of the top Twitter trends in India. Fans have been yearning to see the Kiwi speed gun weave magic with his pace and swing at the Chepauk stadium where Mumbai and Bangalore lock horns later today in the first game of the IPL 2021. Here are some of the reactions:

Trent boult hive from 9th April ðŸ”¥ — Afcsarth (@theLAHKone) April 2, 2021

Trent Boult did well in UAE but didn't do well in India previously. Excited how he performsðŸ¥¶. — ðŸ˜ž (@PhenomenalAJ69) April 9, 2021

TRENT BOULT



The guy who kept on getting those key wickets in powerplay to put opposition in the backfoot early in the game. Worked magic last 2020 season and did wonders bowling with Bumrah in tandem. Hopefully he can continue his âš¡ boults this time as well. pic.twitter.com/kc7JopBLUf — AK #MIðŸ’™ (@rantworld101) April 9, 2021

MI began the IPL 2020 final with a record-breaking feat as Trent Boult became the first bowler to pick up a wicket off the very first ball in the final.



In Batting 1st, DC scored 156 runs by loosing 7 wickets. — MANSIá´¹á´µ #Stanâ´âµForeverðŸ’™ (@LazyCric) April 7, 2021

RCB vs MI to open IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to eye a record-sixth title when they begin their campaign today against Bangalore in the season opener. The franchise though has never had a good start to the IPL having lost all their opening matches since 2013. After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament. With not many changes to their squad and a relatively quiet auction, the franchise will not be hoping to make any changes to their winning playing XI last year.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led RCb will be hoping for a change in fortunes and eye their maiden title win this year. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions. The squad has added some fiery arsenal in the form of explosive Glenn Maxwell and Kylie Jamieson. The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition.

