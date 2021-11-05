Trent Boult Rested, De Grandhomme Out As Blackcaps Name 15-men Squad For India Tests

New Zealand left-arm speedster Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have made themselves unavailable for the two-match Test series against India. The duo informed the team about their unavailability, given that they have spent a lot of time in bio-secure bubbles and isolation.

While de Grandhomme will be unavailable for the entire tour, Trent Boult will be available for selection for the three-match T20I series and will then depart for home ahead of the Test Series.

In an official statement, New Zealand coach Gary Stead spoke about the decision of the duo "Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard-managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan. From talking to both players, it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer,"

The New Zealand team are retaining the T20 World Cup squad for the Test series. The tour of India is scheduled to commence in Jaipur on November 17th followed by two more T20Is in Ranchi on November 19th and Kolkata on November 21st.

Following the 3 T20Is, New Zealand will play India in two test matches. The first of the two will be played in Kanpur between November 25-29 while Mumbai will host the second Test between December 3-7. For the test matches, the New Zealanders have decided to go with extra spin given the playing conditions. The team has picked as many as 4 spinners, with Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson also giving them the extra option.

NZ squad for T20Is:

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee

NZ squad for Tests:

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner and Will Young

Image: AP