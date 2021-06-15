Trent Boult Says He Is Sure Of 'banter' With Mumbai Indians Teammates Ahead Of WTC Final

New Zealand quick Trent Boult has said he is sure that there will be a bit of banter when he meets his Mumbai Indians teammates in England ahead of World Test Championship (WTC) final. Boult, who arrived in Southampton with fellow Blackcaps on Monday, said he hasn't met any of his IPL teammates as of yet but has seen a few players from other franchises around. Boult jokingly added that he is sure of having a bit of banter whenever he meets his IPL teammates, including skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's a little bit different, (we've seen) a few IPL players and guys we’re familiar with from certain teams. I haven’t seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I’m sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared. Obviously, with social distancing, everyone is keeping their distance and it's one of those unique situations," Boult was quoted as saying by PTI.

While talking about the emphatic Test victory against England, Boult said it won't count for much, calling it a "good preparation" ahead of the WTC final. The Mumbai Indians death overs specialist said he is looking forward to this week's game against India and is hopeful of continuing his good form in the marquee event. Boult was part of the playing XI in the second Test match against England, which the Kiwis won by 8 wickets. Boult registered a bowling figure of 6-119, including both innings.

WTC final

Earlier in the day, the Blackcaps confirmed their 15-member squad for the WTC final, naming Ajaz Aptel as their specialist spinner and Colin de Grandhomme as a sole all-rounder. New Zealand has dropped five players from the original 20-member squad that had travelled to England for the two-match Test series against the hosts.

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad led by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane consists of 20 players, including a few youngsters from the tour of Australia earlier this year. The Indian squad arrived in the UK on June 3 and are currently staying at the on-site hotel in Southampton, where the historic clash is slated to take place. The WTC final will take place between June 18 and June 22 at the Ageas Bowl Stadium. The first-ever winner of the WTC final will be awarded $1.6 million in prize money, while the runners-up will receive $8,00,000. In case the match ends in a draw, both sides will be declared joint winners of the inaugural edition of WTC.

India Squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (backup WK).

(Image: BCCI)