Trent Boult Says He Wants To Be Part Of 2nd Test Match Against England, Contradicts Coach

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has said he wants to be part of the second Test match against England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, contradicting his coach Gary Stead's remark about the bowler's unavailability for the series. Boult, while speaking to stuff.co.nz, said that he wants to play in the second Test match against England, starting June 10. Earlier, Black Caps coach Gary Stead had said Boult will not be part of the two-match Test series against England and will only play the WTC final.

Stead on Boult's availability

Stead, while speaking to the press ahead of New Zealand's first Test match, said Boult is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on Friday, June 4, adding "the priority for the side would be to ensure he is fit to play the WTC final against India". The Black Caps coach added that Boult has had a week of bowling practice back in New Zealand after having spent a fair amount of time in isolation. However, hours later, following his last training session in New Zealand, Boult was reported as saying that he wants to be part of the second Test match against England.

Boult was flown directly to New Zealand after the postponement of IPL 2021 earlier last month. The rest of the IPL Kiwi crew left for the United Kingdom last month to join the team ahead of their two Test matches against England. The New Zealand team members stayed in Southampton for a couple of weeks before moving their base to London for the first Test. The Kiwis travelled to London on May 29 and resumed training the next day.

After the completion of the two-match Test on June 14, New Zealand players will be transferred to the World Test Championship bio-bubble in Southampton. The one-off Test match against India will begin on June 18 and is expected to last until June 22. The world's top two Test teams will face each other in the historic match to win the first-ever crown of Test Champions. In case of a draw, the trophy will be shared by both teams.

