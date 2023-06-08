Trent Boult To Represent New Zealand In 2023 World Cup Despite No Central Contract

New Zealand could be boosted by the presence of Trent Boult in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. The left-handed pace bowler opted out of a central contract list in a bid to enable himself to participate in the various leagues around the country. He was recently seen in the Indian Premier League donning the Rajasthan Royals colours.

Trent Boult is likely to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

The 33-year-old is one of the modern greats across the three formats and his experience could be vital for the Black Caps in the upcoming World Cup.

India is all set to host the mega event later this year and New Zealand will be bidding their rights for the coveted trophy. Head coach Gary Stead revealed the fast bowler is expected to be available for the tournament as he has agreed to be a part of the tournament.

"He has indicated he's available for the World Cup.

"He's one of the best ODI bowlers in the world so barring injury, I think it's highly likely he would be part of our squad."

On being asked whether the player could be available for other formats Stead replied, "We're just still working through that... the conversations are positive, though,

"It's just marrying up what works and what 'readiness' means from our perspective around Test cricket, in particular."

New Zealand Cricket recently released the list of players awarded a central contract and Adam Milne got a place for the first time in the last five years. The fast bowler has had some consistent performances over the years and will be a part of the 20-player list that has been released.

"He's always been a top-class bowler and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan," Stead lavished praises on the bowler.

New Zealand Players offered central contracts for 2023/24:

Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young