Trent Boult Trips And Falls Flat While Chasing The Ball; Netizens Offer Little Solace

Trent Boult once again succeeded in making the ball do the talking during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2021 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. While Boult did pick up a few crucial wickets upfront, he was also involved in a hilarious incident while fielding.

Trent Boult loses his balance, trips, and falls while chasing the ball

The incident happened during the fifth over of SRH's run chase. When skipper David Warner had struck a cover-drive of left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, the New Zealand pacer gave it a chase as the ball was heading towards the boundary and suddenly, he ended up losing his balance and fell flat. Meanwhile, the ball raced away to the boundary and Krunal did not look pleased at all.

However, the netizens had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Trent Boult surfing while chasing the ball. pic.twitter.com/E8Y1NBcgbZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2021

it looks more like an unsuccessful attempt to fly — Abhishek kolariya (@Kolariya_A) April 17, 2021

Idhar chala mai udhar chala — Klassy Rahul (@Parasite1659) April 17, 2021

The Kiwi speedster finished with figures of 3/28 from his 3.4 overs.

SRH lose the plot despite a brisk start

Mumbai Indians posted a challenging total of 150/5 from their 20 overs on a difficult batting wicket at Chepauk after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored with 40 and was involved in a 55-run opening stand along with skipper Rohit Sharma (32). In the end, explosive middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard's (35*) pyrotechnics in the death overs propelled the five-time champions to a fighting total.

In reply, the Orange Army was cruising towards an easy win with captain Warner (36), and, Jonny Bairstow (43) added 67 runs for the first wicket before the latter's dismissal and once David Warner was run out courtesy of an outstanding piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya, Hyderabad suffered a dramatic collapse and it seemed to be all over for them when the scorecard read 104/5 in the 15th over.

However, middle-order batsman Vijay Shankar restored his team's hopes to a certain extent with an important 28 but, with the asking rate getting steeper and with no support from the other end, he was only waging a lone battle before his dismissal in the penultimate over. In the end, Trent Boult completed the proceedings by yorking tail-enders Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and, Khaleel Ahmed as the title-holders registered their second consecutive win with two balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter @Mufaddal_Vohra)