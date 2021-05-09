Trent Boult's Heartwarming Message For India Amid COVID Crisis Wins Rahul Chahar's Heart

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has posted a heartwarming message for his Indian fans after the left-arm pacer arrived home by a private jet on Saturday. Trent Boult took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures of himself and Mumbai Indians team for whom he plays in the IPL. He also wrote a heartfelt note for the Indians battling the second wave of COVID-19. Boult expressed his gratitude to Mumbai Indians for ensuring the safe passage of overseas players and keeping their health on priority. Boult's note to India and Mumbai Indians also won MI's leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's heart as he was among the many to respond on the Kiwi pacer's post.

Boult on his Instagram wrote, "My heart goes out to the people of the India, while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now. India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I've received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can."

"Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families. Please take care, look after one another and stay strong," added Boult.

Following this India's leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult's Mumbai Indians' team-mate responded to the post with blue coloured heart emoji. The blue colour heart emoji resembles the colour of the Mumbai Indians' jersey which is a mix of blue and gold.

Trent Boult in IPL 2021 once again proved to be vital for the defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Kiwi stalwart showcased his brilliant swinging ability even in India. After Rahul Chahar, Boult was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the 7 games he played in IPL 2021. Boult took 8 wickets in the 7 matches he played in now-suspended IPL.

On Tuesday, SRH's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises on Monday. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders also players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

After Saha tested positive, BCCI was forced to postpone the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. Therefore, BCCI along with IPL Governing Council postponed the remainder of the IPL 2021 till further notice.

(Image Credits: Trent Boult-Insta/IPLT20.COM)

