TRG Vs CHR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Tembo Rangers (TRG) and Chui Riders (CHR) will collide in the thirteenth match of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League 2021. The TRG vs CHR match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time (11:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, TRG vs CHR Dream11 team and TRG vs CHR player record information.

TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction: TRG vs CHR match preview

Chui Riders are currently at the third spot of the Tanzania T10 League standings with four points. Zafar Khan and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Tembo Rangers, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 0-2 (one N/R).

TRG vs CHR pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. As a result, the team winning the toss could opt to field.

TRG vs CHR Dream11 team: Full squads

Tembo Rangers: Riziki Kiseto, Issa Kikasi, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Vaibhav Bhatia, Suraj Pala, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch, Gourav Choudhary, Khalil Rehemtullah, Yash Hirwania, Ally Hafidh, Kheel Suchak, Waheed Mushtaq.

Chui Riders: Jitin Singh, Zafar Khan, Salum Jumbe Ally, Gokul Das, Arsalaan Premji, Bhavesh Govind, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Amit Raghuvanshi, Issa Safari, Baraka Robert, Hamisi Lyimo, Mukul Kumar, Athumani Siwa, Jayantilal Pindoria

TRG vs CHR player record: top picks

Tembo Rangers: Gourav Choudhary, Riziki Kiseto, Vaibhav Bhatia

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan, Jitin Singh, Tambwe Rashidi

TRG vs CHR best team

Wicketkeeper: Issa Kikasi

Batsmen: Zafar Khan, Arsalaan Premji, Amit Raghuvanshi, Gourav Choudhary

All-rounders: Jitin Singh, Riziki Kiseto, Ankit Baghel

Bowlers: Tambwe Rashidi, Kibwana Salum, Vaibhav Bhatia

TRG vs CHR match prediction

As per our TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, Chui Riders will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRG vs CHR match prediction and TRG vs CHR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRG vs CHR Dream11 team and TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

