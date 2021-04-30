TRG Vs CHR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Image source: Canva
Tembo Rangers (TRG) and Chui Riders (CHR) will collide in the thirteenth match of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League 2021. The TRG vs CHR match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time (11:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, TRG vs CHR Dream11 team and TRG vs CHR player record information.
Chui Riders are currently at the third spot of the Tanzania T10 League standings with four points. Zafar Khan and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Tembo Rangers, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 0-2 (one N/R).
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. As a result, the team winning the toss could opt to field.
Tembo Rangers: Riziki Kiseto, Issa Kikasi, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Vaibhav Bhatia, Suraj Pala, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch, Gourav Choudhary, Khalil Rehemtullah, Yash Hirwania, Ally Hafidh, Kheel Suchak, Waheed Mushtaq.
Chui Riders: Jitin Singh, Zafar Khan, Salum Jumbe Ally, Gokul Das, Arsalaan Premji, Bhavesh Govind, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Amit Raghuvanshi, Issa Safari, Baraka Robert, Hamisi Lyimo, Mukul Kumar, Athumani Siwa, Jayantilal Pindoria
As per our TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, Chui Riders will come out on top in this contest.
Presenting the teams that huddle up so they can level ðŸ†™— Tanzania T10 League (@T10Tanzania) April 29, 2021
Streaming Partner: @FanCode
Management Partner: Tanzania Cricket Association #TT10 #TanzaniaT10League #tanzanialeagueðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡¿ #1XSportz #ChuiRiders #TwigaMasters #TemboRangers pic.twitter.com/jGuU7VQH2m
Note: The TRG vs CHR match prediction and TRG vs CHR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRG vs CHR Dream11 team and TRG vs CHR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.