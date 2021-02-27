TRI Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

T&T Red Force (TRI) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will clash in the final of the Super50 Cup 2021 or the West Indies ODD on Saturday, February 27 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction, probable BAR vs LEE playing 11 and BAR vs LEE Dream11 team.

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TRI vs GUY Dream11 preview

The finale of the Super50 Cup 2021 is expected to be a cracker as both T&T Red Force and Guyana Jaguars delivered a phenomenal performance in the semi-finals, defeating Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Volcanoes, respectively. Despite that, Darren Bravo and team are betting favourites to win, considering they are leading the standings with 5-0 and have defeated Guyana Jaguars in the past, giving them their only loss in the tournament (4-1).

TRI vs GUY live: TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Barbados vs Leeward Islands live stream, pitch, weather report, preview

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TRI vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: T&T Red Force squad

Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

Also Read l BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 match preview

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TRI vs GUY Dream11 team, top picks

T&T Red Force: Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd

TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TRI vs GUY Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip

Also Read l GUY vs WIS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 semi-final preview

TRI vs GUY live: TRI vs GUY match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.

IT'S A WRAP! 🎬



The Guyana Jaguars 🇬🇾 cruises to the CG Insurance Super50 Cup FINAL to face off against the T&T Red Force on Saturday!🏆

#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/qABhWE0GdN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 26, 2021

Note: The TRI vs GUY match prediction and TRI vs GUY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRI vs GUY Dream11 team and TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Guyana vs Windward Islands live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: Windies Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.