'Tried To Bribe Bumrah': Shreyas Iyer Reveals On-field Chat With Pacer During SL Game

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer on Thursday revealed that he tried to bribe Jasprit Bumrah during the first T20I against Sri Lanka. While speaking in his post-match interview, Iyer said he wanted to bowl an over in the game so he tried to bribe Bumrah when the latter was performing captaincy duties towards the backend of the second innings. Indian captain Rohit Sharma went out of the field for a while during which vice-captain Bumrah took over. Iyer jokingly revealed that Rohit had already told Bumrah who need to bowl that's why he didn't get a chance despite offering a bribe to Bumrah.

"I had already put my hand up. When it was almost 16th over then he [Rohit] went in and he had already informed Bumrah that these are the bowlers who need to bowl. I tried to bribe Bumrah but it didn’t work for me," Shreyas Iyer said while speaking in his post-match interview.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Earlier in the match day, Iyer lit the field with his explosive batting as he amassed 57 runs off just 28 balls. When Iyer came to the crease, India were batting at 111/1 and skipper Rohit Sharma had just been dismissed by Lahiru Kumara for 44 off 32 balls. Iyer kickstarted his innings on a slow note but quickly picked up the pace as the innings entered its final phase. Ishan Kishan, who was batting beautifully until then, was dismissed by Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over following which Iyer took the responsibility and helped India make a mammoth total of 199/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early and dismissed Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka for a duck. Bhuvneshwar picked another wicket in his next over and sent Kamil Mishara back to the pavilion for 13 runs. Venkatesh Iyer picked the third wicket to put Sri Lanka under further pressure. Only Charith Asalanka was able to reach the 50-run mark for Sri Lanka as the side was restricted for 137/6 in 20 overs. India won by 62 runs and Ishan Kishan was adjudged the player of the match.

Image: PTI

