India not only registered a historic victory in the third ODI being played in Trivandrum against Sri Lanka on the previous day, but also created many new records. India made a new record by defeating Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI. India set the record for winning an ODI match by the highest number of runs against any team. Earlier, New Zealand beat Ireland by 290 runs in 2008 in Aberdeen. India had beaten Bermuda by 257 runs during the 2007 World Cup before their 317-run win against Sri Lanka.

Batting first in the third ODI, India made a mammoth score of 390 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, in which former skipper Virat Kohli played a record-breaking inning of 166 runs. Shubman Gill also played a innings of 116 runs in this match. While Virat Kohli was handling the innings till the end, Rohit Sharma and Shreyash Iyer strengthened the Indian innings by scoring 42 and 38 runs respectively during their time on the crease.

In response, the Indian bowlers didn't even give a chance to the Sri Lankan team to chase the target and the entire Sri Lankan team was bundled out for just 73 runs. Mohammad Siraj broke the back of the Sri Lankan batting lineup. The bowler took 4 wickets out of which three came in the powerplay. Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also gave good support to Siraj by taking 2-2 wickets.

Cricketing world congratulated the men in blue

If you seek to dominate the opposition, to create awe, then you must win like this. #IndvsSL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

In my era if you scored 275 it was deemed a big ODI score … India have just won by 317 … 😜#INDvSL !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2023

Mohd. Siraj turned in a brilliant spell on a slow track and Kuldeep continued yo impress throughout the series. Just hope Ashen Bandara and Vandersay are fine, the collision looked scary. #IndvsSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2023

Incredible batting showcased by the Indian team today! 💪

Huge Congratulations to @ShubmanGill & @imVkohli on their splendid century 🙌🔥 #INDvsSL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2023

Congratulations Team India for the epic series win against Sri Lanka! 😍 What amazing performances by the #MenInBlue 💙 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 16, 2023

It was an absolutely dominating performance from #TeamIndia against Sri Lanka. An amazing showcase of talent and hard work, as we win two series in two weeks. Best wishes to the entire team, and kudos to @imVkohli @ShubmanGill for their performances! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/efJDHw9boJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2023

Great way to end the series 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Fx07n6tHQX — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) January 15, 2023

After winning this match, India almost in a way made a heap of records. Where on one hand India made the record of winning any ODI by the most runs, on the other hand Virat Kohli scored his 74th century in his international career. He now has a total of 46 centuries in ODIs and is only 3 centuries away from Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODIs. Shubman Gill also made a unique record in the match. Shubman Gill became the Indian batsman with the most number of runs in his first 20 innings.

Team India will next play 3 match ODi series against new Zealand which is scheduled to begin from 18th January.