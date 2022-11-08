Trolled For 'elephant In The Room' Comment, Ganesh On Why He Has The Thickest Skin Of All

After being massively trolled by fans for his 'elephant in the room' comment, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh took to social media on November 8 and provided an anecdote shared by legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar about an incident that happened in 1997. Via the anecdote shared by Tendulkar, Ganesh seems to suggest why one must have a thick skin and not be bothered about the criticisms made on social media.

Dodda Ganesh explains why people must have a thick skin

Taking to his Twitter account, Dodda Ganesh posted some past remarks made by Sachin Tendulkar about his debut in 1997 in a Test against South Africa. During the Test, legendary South African fast bowler Allan Donald was abusing Ganesh but the comments seemed to make no difference to the former India pacer. Sachin had told Donald that Ganesh was unmoved by the remarks because he did not understand England, and the only language that he understood was Kannada.

Ganesh's latest social media post interestingly comes just some time after he had issued clarification for the remarks he had made on social media for which he was massively trolled. Ganesh took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday to ask when will the Indian think tank address the real elephant in the room that is Rohit Sharma's poor form in the T20 World Cup. After facing a backlash, Ganesh put out another Tweet, wherein he explained what this idiom meant.