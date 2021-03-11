TRS Vs PUW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Trinitat Royal Stars are all set to face Punjab Warriors in Match 119 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The TRS vs PUW match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here is our TRS vs PUW Dream11 prediction, TRS vs PUW Dream11 team and TRS vs PUW playing 11. The TRS vs PUW live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the final match of the day for Trinitat Royal Stars and they will be hoping to win this and also hope to keep their net run rate high to stand a chance of making it to the knockout stage. TRS are currently third on the points table and in their last five matches, they have managed to register just 3 wins and lost 2. This match will be crucial in the context of progressing further in the tournament.

Punjab Warriors are no longer in contention for a place in the knockout stage and will look to finish the season by winning all their matches. They have won only two of their nine matches and in the last five matches, they have failed to register a single win. This match looks like a mismatch on paper and once can expect Trinitat Royal Stars to register a win.

TRS: Amir Shahzad (C), Aqeel Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Sufian Ansar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Shahzad (WK) and Muhammad Sajid Iqbal.

PUW: Jagjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Rishabh, Sharma Manish (WK), Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Harjot Singh, Palwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (C), Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Muhammad Rizwan-Chinna and Umair Raza.

