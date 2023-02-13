'True Leader': Cricket World Pays Tribute As Former England Captain Announces Retirement

Former England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Morgan had already taken retirement from international cricket last year and now the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper has decided to call his time in other forms of the game as well. Morgan, however, confirmed that he will still be associated with the game as a commentator and cricket pundit. Morgan was last seen in action during the recently concluded SA20 league in South Africa, where he played for the Paarl Royals.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," Morgan said in his retirement letter.

"As there are in every sportsperson's career, there have been highs and lows, but my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally. I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever."

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket. Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds."

Cricket world reacts

Reactions poured in from all over the world after Morgan announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik are among those who wished Morgan on his future endeavors.

Congrats, bud! You can be so proud. Looking forward to sharing the comm box with you a lot more. A place where we’re much better players than we actually were! 😀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 13, 2023

Best wishes Morgs on your future endeavours!! @Eoin16 — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) February 13, 2023

Class act…congratulations Morgs on an outstanding career. True leader and ambassador of our great game. — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 13, 2023

Can never forget the amazing time with you at @KKRiders. Congratulations and best wishes for everything in life ahead Morgs. See you soon! 😊 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 13, 2023

Congratulations Eoin, enjoy the next chapter 🤩🤩 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) February 13, 2023

Image: AP