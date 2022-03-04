'Truly The End Of An Era': Cricket Fraternity 'shocked' Over Shane Warne's Untimely Demise

Cricket enthusiasts across the world were left in a state of shock upon hearing the news of the tragic and untimely demise of legendary Australian leg spinner, Shane Warne of Friday. The cricketer reportedly died of a suspected cardiac arrest while in Thailand. His death was confirmed by his management who shared that he was found unresponsive in his villa. The news of Shane Warne's sudden death shocked the cricket fraternity and several cricketers including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, David Warner and many more paid their tributes.

Cricket fraternity remember Shane Warne

Shane Warne's management confirmed his death via a statement that read,

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Former skipper of the Australian National team, David Warner took to his Instagram and expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran cricketers Shane Warne and Rob Marsh. Taking to social media, he wrote "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed."

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief." Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan also grieved Shane Warne's death and wrote, "Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne."

Please no 😢….heartbroken.

Already miss “The King” 💔 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022

💔 Love ya king … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis, and several others expressed their shock over the legendary leg spinner's sudden demise.

RIP Shane Warne. He was one of my ultimate childhood heroes.



I was lucky enough to shoot with Shane in 2017 and despite being for a small YouTube Series he treated it like it was a proper TV show. His energy & personality was immediately standout.



Ahh I am gutted 💔 pic.twitter.com/fJNmxw3JIr — Joe Thomlinson (@joethomlinson) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

Image: AP