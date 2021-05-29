'Trust And...': Virat Kohli Defines His Relationship With MS Dhoni In Two Words

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli is currently serving his quarantine period in Mumbai with better-half Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika before he flies to the United Kingdom along with his family to participate in the ICC World Test Championship Final and five-matches Test series against England. Serving his quarantine period Virat Kohli interacted with his fans through the 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram. From the meaning of the name of his daughter to his relationship with India's former skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli gave out straightforward answers to his fans.

Virat Kohli will be captaining Team India in the first-ever World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton. The 32-year-old Delhi batsman will be landing in the United Kingdom on June 3 along with the squad. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series.

Virat Kohli describes his relationship with MS Dhoni in two words

During the 'Ask me anything' session, Virat Kohli was asked to describe his relationship with 'captain cool' MS Dhoni.

To that, Virat Kohli replied, "Trust, respect". MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most celebrated stars Indian cricket has produced over recent years. While MS Dhoni led Team India to its second World Cup win, Virat Kohli is all set to captain Team India in the first-ever World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli was also asked one player from RCB who is the funniest, smartest, and very shy. On that Virat Kohli termed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as the funniest, AB de Villiers as the smartest, and Kyle Jamieson as the most shy person.

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Vaughan names the better captain

Earlier, in an interview with cricktracker, Michael Vaughan was asked to choose the better among MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Vaughan without any hesitation named MS Dhoni as the best captain in terms of white-ball cricket, however, the former English skipper also said that Virat Kohli is better than MS Dhoni in terms of captainship in the longer format of the game. "MS Dhoni. He’s the trailblazer in the white-ball game. He’s the best ever T20 captain by a good distance. What he brought to the Indian team was fantastic. Virat is the better Test captain, but across formats, it’s Dhoni," said Vaughan.

