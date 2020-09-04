TRV Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Tracy Village CC (TRV) will face Darwin Cricket Club (PCC) in a league match in the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at Tracy Village Oval in Darwin at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our TRV vs DDC Dream11 team, probable TRV vs DDC playing 11 and TRV vs DDC match prediction.

TRV vs DDC live: TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a must-win match for Darwin as their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage rest on this result. Currently, DDC are just a point ahead of 5th-placed Nightcliff and a victory will ensure they book a spot in the knockout stages.

On the other hand, TRV had a season to forget and are rooted at the bottom of the table. With a chance to qualify for the knockout stage all but gone, TRV could play spoilsport by mounting an upset against DDC in the upcoming match and end the season on a winning note.

TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs DDC Dream11 team, squad list

TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs DDC Dream11 team: TRV squad

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs DDC Dream11 team: DDC squad

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs DDC Dream11 top picks

W Ryan

L Shelton

L Zanchetta

TRV vs DDC Dream11 team

TRV vs DDC match prediction

As per TRV vs DDC match prediction, DDC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction, TRV vs DDC top picks and TRV vs DDC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TRV vs DDC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket / Youtube