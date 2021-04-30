TRV Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Live

Round 4 of the Darwin and District ODD 2021 tournament will be played between Tracy Village and Nightcliff at the Tracy Village Oval. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (7:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 1. Here is our TRV vs NCC Dream11 prediction, TRV vs NCC Dream11 team, TRV vs NCC best team and TRV vs NCC player record.

TRV vs NCC match preview

Tracy Village hasn't had a great start to the season winning just one match and losing two from their first three matches of the season. They began their campaign by losing their first match to Pint TCass 1st XI by 18 runs after which they lost their second consecutive match to Southern Districts by 23 runs. They finally managed to get their first win of the season by defeating Darwin by 8 wickets. Tracy Village will look to carry on the momentum from the last match and make it two wins out of two.

Nightcliff meanwhile are winless in the tournament and will eye for their first win. They received a bye in their first fixture following which they lost to Pint TCass 1st XI by 5 runs in their second fixture. In their last match, they were defeated by Waratah by 9 runs. Nightcliff will need to play really well to bring an end to their two-match losing streak. This will be a good contest to watch.

TRV vs NCC weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

TRV vs NCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has slightly favoured the batsmen but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a good total on board.

TRV vs NCC player record

For Tracy Village, AA Naqvi and J Kann played really well in the previous matches. Naqvi scored a half-century, he will be expected to do well with the bat in the upcoming match versus Nightcliff. For Nightcliff, J Curtis and R McElduff played well in the previous match. These two batsmen will be once again expected to deliver with bat and take the team across the finish line.

TRV vs NCC best team



TRV vs NCC Dream11 prediction

As per our TRV vs NCC Dream11 prediction, TRV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRV vs NCC player record and as a result, the TRV vs NCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRV vs NCC Dream11 team and TRV vs NCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

