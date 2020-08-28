TRV Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Tracy Village CC (TRV) will face Palmerstone Cricket Club (PCC) in a league match in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 29. The match will be played at Tracy Village Oval in Darwin at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our TRV vs PCC Dream11 team, TRV vs PCC playing 11 and TRV vs PCC match prediction.

TRV vs PCC live: TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This match will be crucial for PCC as the team currently occupies the third spot on the points table and are in the reckoning for a spot in the knockout stages. PCC come into this match with confidence after winning the last encounter against Nightcliff. A win in this match will seal their spot in the semi-final. For TRV, this has been a season to forget as they languish at the bottom of the table. They lost their previous match against Waratah and a win in this encounter will only help them end their season on a winning note.

TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs PCC Dream11 team, squad list

TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs PCC Dream11 team: TRV squad

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction: TRV vs PCC Dream11 team: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield.

TRV vs PCC Dream11 team: TRV vs PCC top picks

Robert Vandermeulen

Kieran Toner

Coby Edmondstone

TRV vs PCC match prediction: Probable TRV vs PCC playing 11

TRV vs PCC match prediction: TRV playing 11

Kyle Scrimegour, Tom Balkwill (WK), Lachlan Dumigan, Jason McKay, Coby Edmondstone (C), Ryan Philip, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Waseem Akram, Jaxon Treumer, Pamila Jayawardhana

TRV vs PCC match prediction: PCC playing 11

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Kieran Toner, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald

TRV vs PCC Dream11 team

TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PCC are favourites to win the match

Note: The TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction, TRV vs PCC top picks and TRV vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TRV vs PCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket / YouTube