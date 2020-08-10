TS Vs TWT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 Live Game Info

Tembo Stars (TS) will face Twiga Titans (TWT) in the league match of the Tanzania APL T20 League tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground on Monday, August 10 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction, TS vs TWT Dream11 team and TS vs TWT Dream11 top picks.

TS vs TWT live streaming: All you need to know about the Tanzania APL T20 League

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament which began on August 8 and will conclude on August 16. The tournament features six teams which are Tembo Stars, Chui Challengers, Twiga Titans, Royal Rhinos, Buffalo Blasters and Simba Kings.

TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have made an indifferent start to their campaign with Tembo Stars losing their opening match against Chui Challengers, while Twiga Titans got off to winning start with a three-wicket win over Royal Rhinos. Both the teams will look to win the match and move up on the points table.

TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TS vs TWT Dream11 team



TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction: TS squad

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy.

TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction: TWT squad

Drumit Mehta, Nyenje Hashimu, Bhavesh Govin, Karim Juma, Ali Hafidhi, Kishwabi Ngozi, Tambwe Rashidi, Faraji Mrope, Lazaro Festo, Abdurrahman Akida, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Zahid Abbas

TS vs TWT Dream11 top picks

H Chohan

A Kakonzi

Z Abbas

TS vs TWT Dream11 team

TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction

As per our TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction, TWT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction, TS vs TWT Dream11 top picks and TS vs TWT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TS vs TWT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FREEIMAGELIVE)