TST Vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Tshwane Spartans will square off against Cape Town Blitz in the 29th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019 on Sunday, December 8 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST).

A place in the knock out phase is up for grabs and both the sides will compete fiercely to get over the line. Spartans, as well as Blitz, are coming into this game on the back of a loss. That said, Tshwane Spartans are deemed favourites to win the match. In their last meeting, Cape Town Blitz emerged victorious courtesy their bowlers' good performance. However, with Dale Steyn’s participation in doubt, their bowling attack won't be as lethal. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rains and both teams would hope for a win to seal their place in the top three.

Let us have a look at the squads and TST vs CTB Dream11 prediction

TST vs CTB Dream11 Squads

TST vs CTB Dream11: Tshwane Spartans Squad

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Roelof van der Merwe, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Tom Curran, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Petrus van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira

TST vs CTB Dream11: Cape Town Blitz Squad

Quinton de Kock (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham (wk), Khwezi Gumede

TST vs CTB Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: AB de Villiers (Captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Asif Ali

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Curran

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

