TST Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And More Details

Tshwane Spartans will face Durban Heat in the 12th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019. The match will be played at the Supersports Park, Centurion on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 9:00 PM IST. Let us look at the preview, match details, Dream11 top picks and other details.

TST vs DUR Dream11 preview

Durban Heat and Tshwane Spartans will be looking to go up on the points table with a win in tonight's match. Heat lost their only completed game so far against the Cape Town Blitz in the competition. With the likes of Alex Hales, David Miller and Ravi Bopara in their ranks, the Durban side has firepower in their batting unit. Tshwane Spartans also looks like a formidable outfit with the likes of AB de Villiers and Lungi Ngidi in their ranks.

AB by name, 360 by nature.



As we get ready for tomorrow's game against @durban_heat, only one thing comes to mind!



🏟️ SuperSport Park

⏰17:30

🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/tjo8P4eSPT pic.twitter.com/zQfZYxJnsW — Tshwane Spartans (@SpartansMSLT20) November 20, 2019

TST vs DUR Dream11 squad

Tshwane Spartans:

Heinrich Klaasen (C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck.

TST vs DUR suggested Dream11 top picks

Keeper – Heinrich Klassen (Vice-Captain)

Batters – AB de Villiers (Captain), Dean Elgar, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders- Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers- Lungi Ngidi, Tom Curran, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj

TST vs DUR Dream11 prediction

The hosts can be considered as the favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made basis on own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.