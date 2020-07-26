TST Vs ET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tallinn Stallions (TST) will square off against the Eesti Tigers (ET) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament on Sunday, July 26. The match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket and Rugby Ground in Tallinn. The TST vs ET Dream11 match will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our TST vs ET Dream11 prediction, TST vs ET Dream11 team and TST vs ET Dream11 top picks.

TST vs ET Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament preview

The European Cricket Series' latest tournament the T10 Tallinn kicked off at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Estonia on Saturday. The ECS T10 tournaments across Europe have gained massive popularity with the previous round of the league in Cyprus raised the performance standards. Both Tallinn Stallions and Eesti Tigers will look for wins when they look horns on Sunday, in bid to move closer to claiming the ECS T10 Tallinn trophy.

TST vs ET Dream11 prediction: Squads to make TST vs ET Dream11 team

TST vs ET Dream11 top picks: Tallinn Stallions Squad

Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Mujtaba Bashir, Mohsin Naqvi, Bilal Masud, Usama Shikder, Wahid Nazir, Sultan Mahmud, Adeel Shabir

TST vs ET Dream11 top picks: Eesti Tigers Squad

Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Omar Masum, Swaminathan Ramachandran, Tofiqur Rahman, Adil Hoque.

TST vs ET Dream11 prediction: TST vs ET Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sajib Sharma

Sajib Sharma Batsmen: Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Abdul Saboor, Bilal Masud

Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Abdul Saboor, Bilal Masud All-rounders: Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Ehtesham Sheikh

Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Ehtesham Sheikh Bowlers: Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Omar Masum

TST vs ET Dream11 top picks for captain: Habib Khan, Sajib Sharma

TST vs ET Dream11 prediction for vice-captain: Walid Khan, Abdul Saboor

TST vs ET Dream11 team: TST vs ET Dream11 prediction

Eesti Tigers start off as favourites to win the TST vs ET live match.

Please note that the above TST vs ET Dream11 prediction, TST vs ET Dream11 team and TST vs ET Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TST vs ET Dream11 team, TST vs ET Dream11 top picks and TST vs ET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credit: European Cricket Twitter)