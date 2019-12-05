TST Vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tshwane Spartans will face the Jozi Stars in the 25th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday, December 5 at 9:00 PM IST. Temba Bavuma will captain the Jozi Stars and Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Tshwane Spartans. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

TST vs JOZ squads

Tshwane Spartans: Heinrich Klaasen (captain/wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, AB de Villiers, Petrus van Biljon, Tom Curran, Roelof van der Merwe, Corbin Bosch, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Waqar Salamkheil, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Lutho Sipamla, and Donavon Ferreira.

Jozi Stars: Temba Bavuma (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile(wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams, Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, and Delano Potgieter.

TST vs JOZ Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: AB de Villiers (captain), Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders: `Roelof van der Merwe, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada (vice-captain), Duanne Olivier

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

TST vs JOZ Dream11 prediction and form guide

The Tshwane Spartans are currently at the third place on the points table and have won 3 out of their 8 matches. Their last match was against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Giants won by 6 wickets. The Spartans' best batsmen in the match were AB de Villiers and Wiaan Mulder. Their best bowlers were Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi.

The Jozi Stars are currently at the last place in the points table and have not won a single match yet. Their last match was against the Paarl Rocks which the Rocks won by five wickets. The Stars' best batsmen in the match were Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma. Their best bowlers were Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada.

Tshwane Spartans start as favourites to win the match.

