TST Vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

The Tshwane Spartans will face the Paarl Rocks in the 19th match of Mzansi Super League 2019. The match which will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, November 29 at 9:00 PM IST. Heinrich Klaasen will captain Tshwane Spartans and Faf du Plessis will lead the Paarl Rocks. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

TST vs PR squads

Tshwane Spartans:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain/wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Roelof van der Merwe, AB de Villiers, Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, and Donavon Ferreira.

Paarl Rocks:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Mangaliso Mosehle (wicketkeeper), Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, and Thando Ntini.

TST vs PR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: AB de Villiers (vice-captain), Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, James Vince (captain)

All-Rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Isuru Udana, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

TST vs PR Prediction and Form Guide

The Paarl Rocks are currently at the top of the points table with four wins in their six games. Their last game was against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Rocks won that game by 31 runs. Their best batsmen were Faf du Plessis and James Vince. Their best bowlers were Hardus Viljoen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The Tshwane Spartans are currently third in the Points table with two wins out of their five matches. Their last game was against the Jozi Stars and the Spartans won by 20 runs. Their best batsmen were AB de Villiers and Pite van Biljon. Their best bowlers were Morne Morkel and Tom Curran.

Paarl Rocks begin as favourites to win the game.

