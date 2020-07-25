TU Vs ET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tallinn United will square off against Eesti Tigers in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament on Saturday, July 25. The TU vs ET Dream11 match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn. The TU vs ET Dream11 match will commence at 2:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our TU vs ET Dream11 prediction, TU vs ET Dream11 team and TU vs ET Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises dented by loss of sponsors; RR, SRH, DC, KXIP hit the most: Report

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament preview

The ECS T10 action now shifts to Estonia as the Tallinn T10 League will commence at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The Match 2 of the ECS T10 Tallinn tournament will feature Tallinn United locking horns against Eesti Tigers. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a high by securing a win in this fixture and get going on the points table.

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction: TU vs ET squads

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction: TU squad

Mayur Borgaonkar, Taimur Khan, Arslan Amjed, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Nand Lal, Anurag Poudel, Murali Obili, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput, Jayanth Bharadhwaj, Aditya Panwar, Vinod Kunwar.

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction: ET squad

Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Omar Masum, Swaminathan Ramachandran, Tofiqur Rahman, Adil Hoque.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could potentially clash with Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in October: Report

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction: TU vs ET Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Monir Uz Zaman, Mayur Borgaonkar

Batsmen: Madhawa Basnayaka, Habil Khan, Arslan Amjed (Captain), Farhan Tarefder,

All-rounders: Hafizul Islam, Anurag Poudel (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ashish Rana, Ashraful Shuvo, Arun Prakash

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters likely to embrace 'virtual commentary' idea due to COVID-19: Report

TU vs ET Dream11 prediction

ET start off as favourites to win the TU vs ET live match.

Please note that the above TU vs ET Dream11 prediction, TU vs ET Dream11 team and TU vs ET Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TU vs ET Dream11 team, TU vs ET Dream11 top picks and TU vs ET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects

IMAGE COURTESY: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER