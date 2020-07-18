TUH Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main (TUH) will clash with MSC Frankfurt in the second league match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at the Frankfurt Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction, TUH vs MSF Dream11 team and TUH vs MSF Dream11 top picks.

TUH vs MSF live match preview

Coming into this match, MSC Frankfurt look a solid team on paper and will be looking to register a victory over Turk FC. On the other hand, Turk FC also have an excellent team on paper with MSC being wary of their opponents. All in all, one can expect a thrilling encounter between the two teams.

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF Dream11 team

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF Dream11 team: TUH squad

Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Hasher Rehma-Bhatti

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF Dream11 team: MSF squad

Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel

TUH vs MSF Dream11 top picks

A Hamid-Bhatti

M Yar-Ashraf

A Salam-Bhatti

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF playing XI

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF playing XI: TUH

A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction: TUH vs MSF playing XI: MSF

A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, Z Arjubi, H Rahman, S Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad, W Khan, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi and P Singh

TUH vs MSF Dream11 team

TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction

As per our TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction, TUH will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction, TUH vs MSF Dream11 top picks and TUH vs MSF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

