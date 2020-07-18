TUH Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

Quick links:
Turk FC Hattersheim am Main (TUH) will clash with MSC Frankfurt in the second league match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at the Frankfurt Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction, TUH vs MSF Dream11 team and TUH vs MSF Dream11 top picks.
Coming into this match, MSC Frankfurt look a solid team on paper and will be looking to register a victory over Turk FC. On the other hand, Turk FC also have an excellent team on paper with MSC being wary of their opponents. All in all, one can expect a thrilling encounter between the two teams.
Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Hasher Rehma-Bhatti
Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel
A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar
A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, Z Arjubi, H Rahman, S Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad, W Khan, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi and P Singh
As per our TUH vs MSF Dream11 prediction, TUH will be favourites to win this match.