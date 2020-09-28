TUH Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm (TUH) are all set to take on SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Monday, September 28 in Frankfurt at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUH vs SGH match prediction, TUH vs SGH Dream11 team and the probable TUH vs SGH playing 11. The streaming of TUH vs SGH live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode, in India.

TUH vs SGH live: TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction and preview

Speaking about theTUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction, as of now TUH will start as favourites after winning their opening match against Frankfurt CC by 9 wickets. Wicketkeeper Shahid Ahmed top scored with 42 runs and the team will be depending on him to once again fire in their second match of the day. On the other hand, SGH will also be playing their second match and a win against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will be a perfect buildup for them for this match. Expect both teams to field their strongest players in the TUH vs SGH playing 11 during the TUH vs SGH live match.

Hosts Frankfurt CC get us underway vs. Türk FC Hattersheim am Main in the new European Cricket Series Frankfurt . 24 explosive T10 games spread over 5 days from Germany's financial and cricketing capital 🏏🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ThRviKyW5A — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) September 28, 2020

TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TUH vs SGH Dream11 team

TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction: TUH vs SGH playing 11: TUH squad

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti

TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction: TUH vs SGH playing 11: SGH squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from TUH vs SGH Dream11 team

Shahid Ahmed

Inaam Ullah

F Bashir

R Ahmad

TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction: TUH vs SGH Dream11 team

TUH vs SGH match prediction

As per our TUH vs SGH match prediction, TUH will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction, top picks and TUH vs SGH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUH vs SGH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

