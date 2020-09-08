TUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will square off against Barbarian CC (BCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 3:30 pm IST. Barbarian CC (BCC) are currently bottom of the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings after losing both the matches they have played so far. However, before facing Indian Tuskers (TUS), BCC will go up against Medical University Sofia (MUS). Indian Tuskers (TUS), on the other hand, has not played a single match in the tournament and will look to start strong when they meet BCC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Leviski in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Fans can play the TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, the TUS vs BAR Dream11 team and probable TUS vs BAR playing 11.
Also Read l IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live
Clix John, Nithin Sunil, Benhur Benjamin, Ashad Arifeen, Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Arun Saj, Ken Shaji, Fayyas Mohammad, Akshay Harikumar, Jake Mathew, Kevin Shaji, Mandeep Singh, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Apoorv Mishra
Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Ivan Kamburov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson
Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC vs MUD live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS vs BAR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Indian Tuskers (TUS) start as favourites to win the match.
Also Read l TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live