TUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will square off against Barbarian CC (BCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 3:30 pm IST. Barbarian CC (BCC) are currently bottom of the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings after losing both the matches they have played so far. However, before facing Indian Tuskers (TUS), BCC will go up against Medical University Sofia (MUS). Indian Tuskers (TUS), on the other hand, has not played a single match in the tournament and will look to start strong when they meet BCC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Leviski in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Fans can play the TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, the TUS vs BAR Dream11 team and probable TUS vs BAR playing 11.

TUS vs BAR Playing 11: TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

Also Read l IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for TUS vs BAR Dream11 team

TUS vs BAR Dream11 team: Indian Tuskers (TUS) squad

Clix John, Nithin Sunil, Benhur Benjamin, Ashad Arifeen, Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Arun Saj, Ken Shaji, Fayyas Mohammad, Akshay Harikumar, Jake Mathew, Kevin Shaji, Mandeep Singh, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Apoorv Mishra

TUS vs BAR Dream11 team: Barbarian CC (BCC) squad

Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Ivan Kamburov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC vs MUD live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TUS vs BAR Dream11 team (top picks)

Indian Tuskers (TUS): Clix John, Benhur Benjamin and Ashad Arifeen

Barbarian CC (BCC): Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov and Stuart Clarkson

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Indian Tuskers (TUS): Nithin Sunil (WK), Clix John, Benhur Benjamin, Nezer Varghese, Ashad Arifeen, Romald Lazarus, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Ken Shaji, Fayyas Mohammad, Jake Mathew

Barbarian CC (BCC): Hristo Boykov Ivanov (WK), Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Nick Robinson, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andy Robinson, Alexandar Stoychev

Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS vs BAR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TUS vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Nithin Sunil

Batsmen: Clix John, Benhur Benjamin, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo

All-Rounders: Romald Lazarus, Akshay Harikumar (C), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Bowlers: Jake Mathew, Bradleey Constantine, Krasmir Kamenov

TUS vs BAR Dream11 team: TUS vs BAR match prediction

Indian Tuskers (TUS) start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs BAR match prediction and TUS vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TUS vs BAR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter