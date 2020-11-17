TUS Vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Squad, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

Tuskers XI will square off with Bulls XI in Match 8 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 2020 on Wednesday, November 18 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The TUS vs BUL live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is our TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction, TUS vs BUL Dream11 team and TUS vs BUL Dream11 top picks.

TUS vs BUL live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event which will run from November 11 to 27. All matches will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground. The upcoming TUS vs BUL match is the eighth match of the tournament.

The Tuskers have played five matches, having won one, lost one and three games being abandoned. On the other hand, the Bulls are yet to open their account on the points table. They have played for four matches out of which they have lost one while three matches have been abandoned. Both sides will look to secure a win in this fixture and gain some momentum going forward.

TUS vs BUL playing 11 prediction

Tuskers XI playing XI prediction - Neyan Kangayan, Priyam Ashish, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Mohit Mittan, Fabid Ahmed, Sidharth Sankar, Nitish Manik Salekar, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Santhosh Kumaran S

Bulls XI playing XI prediction - Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Aravind Raj R, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Sanjay, S Parameswaran, Ashith Rajiv, AC Prathiban, Adil Tunda, S Rohan, Akshay Jain S

TUS vs BUL Top Picks

Tuskers XI - Neyan Kangayan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bulls XI - S Parameswaran, Ashith Rajiv, Adil Tunda

TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Aravind Raj R (Captain)

Batsmen - Neyan Kangayan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Thalaivan Sargunam, Mohit Mittan

Allrounders - Paras Ratnaparkhe (Vice-captain), S Parameswaran, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bowlers - Sagar Udeshi, Ashith Rajiv, Adil Tunda

TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction

According to our TUS vs BUL match prediction, the Tuskers XI will win this match.

Note: The TUS vs BUL match prediction and TUS vs BUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TUS vs BUL playing 11 and TUS vs BUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

