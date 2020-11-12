TUS Vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

The Tuskers XI will lock horns with the Bulls XI in Match 5 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The TUS vs BUL match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM on Friday, November 13 from the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground. Here is our TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction, TUS vs BUL Dream11 team and TUS vs BUL Dream11 top picks.

📻@SuryanFM are the Official Radio Partners of Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11.



Catch all the action live on Fancode.#cricketassociationofpondicherry #pondicherry pic.twitter.com/sty82il0tl — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020

TUS vs BUL live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 League has started with a bang. Building on the successful models of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 and the Andhra Premier League T20 series, the Pondicherry Cricket Association will be hosting the Siechem Pondicherry T20 league which started from November 11. The inaugural edition of the league will see six teams - the Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Bulls XI, Tigers XI, Lions XI and the Tuskers XI take each other on for the championship title.

With the finals slated to be held on November 27, the series will follow the familiar pattern of a double round-robin followed by semi finals and a final. So far in the series, the Bulls have lost their first game against the Tigers XI after failing to chase the Tigers' total of 168. Ashith Rajiv was the standout player for the team, making 60 runs and taking two wickets in a losing effort. The Tuskers have made 154 in their encounter against the Lions as of now.

TUS vs BUL playing 11 prediction

Tuskers XI playing XI prediction - Neyan Kangayan, Priyam Ashish, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Mohit Mittan, Fabid Ahmed, Sidharth Sankar, Nitish Manik Salekar, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Santhosh Kumaran S

Bulls XI playing XI prediction - Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Aravind Raj R, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Sanjay, S Parameswaran, Ashith Rajiv, AC Prathiban, Adil Tunda, S Rohan, Akshay Jain S

TUS vs BUL Key Players

Tuskers XI - Neyan Kangayan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK

Bulls XI - Ashith Rajiv, Adil Tunda, Thalaivan Sargunam

TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Aravind Raj R

Batsmen - Neyan Kangayan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thalaivan Sargunam, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Allrounders - Ashith Rajiv, Fabid Ahmed,

Bowlers - Adil Tunda, Muhammed Nazil CTK, S Parameswaran, S Rohan

TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction

According to our TUS vs BUL match prediction, the Tuskers XI will win this match.

Note: The TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction and TUS vs BUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TUS vs BUL Dream11 team and TUS vs BUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

