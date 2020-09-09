TUS Vs IBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will be playing their third match of the day against in form Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in the ECS T10 Bulgaria competition on Wednesday, September 9. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs IBCC match prediction, TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team and probable TUS vs IBCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TUS vs IBCC live: TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction and preview

IBCC could once again reclaim the top spot if they win the match against Tuskers and hope that their opponent overcome MU Dons. IBCC have been playing really well in the tournament and would be hoping to put up a strong performance in their match against Tuskers.

On the other hand, TUS have a chance to move up the points table by beating current table-toppers MU Dons and they would be hoping to put up a great fight. The match against a strong side like IBCC will not be easy as well and TUS will have to play out of their skins to overcome their opponents.

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the TUS vs IBCC playing 11

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri.

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: TUS vs IBCC Dream11 top picks

N Sunil

H Lakov

B Tahiri

A Ahmadhel

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team

Here's our TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for the TUS vs IBCC Dream11 match -

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction

As per our TUS vs IBCC match prediction, IBCC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The TUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction, TUS vs IBCC top picks and TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs IBCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode