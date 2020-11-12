TUS Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tuskers XI to battle it out against Lions XI in the third match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs LIO match prediction and TUS vs LIO Dream11 team. The TUS vs LIO live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TUS vs LIO live: TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction and preview

The inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 competition will feature a total of six teams. The Association has left no stones unturned to ensure the event is executed successfully. All the players and match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble till the competition of all the 33 matches. They are also COVID-19 ensured.

The two teams Tuskers XI and Lions XI will open their campaign on Thursday. They will aim to start off their campaign with a thumping win and claim the crucial winning points. Both sides have exciting T20 players in their line-up and a thrilling contest is on the cards.

TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TUS vs LIO Dream11 team

TUS squad for TUS vs LIO Dream11 team

Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A

LIO squad for TUS vs LIO Dream11 team

R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename

TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TUS vs LIO playing 11

A Kargave

A Tomar

M Mittan

S Sankar

TUS vs LIO match prediction: TUS vs LIO Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Sankar

Batsmen: A Kargave (c), M Mittan, N Salekar

All-rounders: A Tomar (vc), C Sivaraj, F Ahmed, R Vivekanandan

Bowlers: P Pooviarasan, R Palani, S Udeshi

TUS vs LIO live: TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction

As per our TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction, LIO will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TUS vs LIO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs LIO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry / Instagram

