TUS Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tuskers XI to battle it out against Lions XI in the third match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs LIO match prediction and TUS vs LIO Dream11 team. The TUS vs LIO live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
3️⃣ Time for the first Triple-header— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020
📍 Siechem Cricket Ground
📺 Live on @FanCode from 9.30 AM today (12th Nov 2020)#PondicherryT20 #cricketassociationofpondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/soaXHPxZxW
The inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 competition will feature a total of six teams. The Association has left no stones unturned to ensure the event is executed successfully. All the players and match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble till the competition of all the 33 matches. They are also COVID-19 ensured.
The two teams Tuskers XI and Lions XI will open their campaign on Thursday. They will aim to start off their campaign with a thumping win and claim the crucial winning points. Both sides have exciting T20 players in their line-up and a thrilling contest is on the cards.
Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A
R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename
Wicketkeepers: S Sankar
Batsmen: A Kargave (c), M Mittan, N Salekar
All-rounders: A Tomar (vc), C Sivaraj, F Ahmed, R Vivekanandan
Bowlers: P Pooviarasan, R Palani, S Udeshi
As per our TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction, LIO will be the favorites to win the match.
