TUS Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live

The Tuskers XI will lock horns with the Lions XI in match 21 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am on November 21 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction, TUS vs LIO Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

🏏🏏 Priyam Ashish of Tuskers XI scores the first century of the Siechem #PondicherryT20 to hand them a convincing victory over Sharks XI earlier today.#CrcketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/QvpEb5OAEy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 20, 2020

TUS vs LIO live: Match preview

The Tuskers XI will take on a resurgent Lions XI side in tomorrow's game. After a few close losses, the Lions have finally registered a win and will be looking to elongate this winning streak some more. Tuskers XI are currently in third place on the points table, having won three, lost two and drawn three of their games at the league so far. They, along with the Tigers XI, Panthers XI and the Sharks XI have nine points on the table and look like prime candidates for a playoffs spot.

It has been a terrible season for the Lions XI who have not managed a single win in the series - that is, until today. Of their five encounters in the league so far, the Lions have lost four and tied one game. However, the team has made a strong comeback, earning their first win of the series against the Bulls XI. This puts them in last place on the table with just one grace point from their abandoned match.

TUS vs LIO playing 11 prediction

Tuskers XI predicted playing XI - Neyan Kangayan, P Surendiran, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Abin Mathew M, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan

Lions XI predicted playing XI - R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, B Surendar, Akash Anand Kargave, G Thamizhmani, Anton Andrew Subikshan, P Thamaraikannan, C Sivaraj, K Vignesh, R Palani, Satyanarayana Raju

TUS vs LIO live: Players to watch out for

Tuskers XI - Paras Ratnaparkhe, Neyan Kangayan, Abin Mathew M

Lions XI - K Vignesh, S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar

TUS vs LIO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- R Ayyanar

Batsmen - Neyan Kangayan, S Karthik-II (C), Akash Anand Kargave, Priyam Ashish

Allrounder - Paras Ratnaparkhe, Fabid Ahmed

Bowlers - Abin Mathew M (VC), K Vignesh, C Sivaraj, Satyanarayana Raju

TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction

According to our TUS vs LIO match prediction, the Tuskers XI will win this match.

Note: The TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction and TUS vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TUS vs LIO Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

