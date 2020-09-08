TUS Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Indian Tuskers (TUS) are all set to take the field against MU Dons (MUD) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:30 am IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs MUD match prediction, TUS vs MUD Dream11 team and probable TUS vs MUD playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TUS vs MUD live: TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction and preview

TUS will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be hoping for a strong start with a win over MUS Dons. On the other hand, MU Dons also secured a pair of convincing wins on Monday, however, their winning momentum was stopped by Indo-Bulgarians who defeated them by 5 wickets. MUD are second on the points table and will be looking to hand TUS a loss in their first match.

TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squad for the TUS vs MUD playing 11

TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUD Dream11 team: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUD Dream11 team: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUD Dream11 top picks

A Rehemtullah

S Ali

K Dasan

TUS vs MUD Dream11 team

TUS vs MUD match prediction

As per our TUS vs MUD match prediction, MUD will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Note: The TUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction, TUS vs MUD top picks and TUS vs MUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs MUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter