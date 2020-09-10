TUS Vs MUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will take on Medical University Sofia (MUS) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria this week. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, September 10 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs MUS match prediction, TUS vs MUS Dream11 team and probable TUS vs MUS playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TUS vs MUS live: TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Indian Tuskers are struggling to get going in the tournament with only a single win out of their 5 matches. Emerging victorious in their encounter against Medical University Sofia will give them much-needed inspiration. With the business end of the league just around the corner, the unit will look to score some wins to salvage their pride.

Medical University Sofia, on the other hand, have had a promising campaign so far with consistent performances. With 4 wins out of their 6 matches, they will look to outshine the Tuskers and climb further up in the points table. The teams will come face-to=face for the second time in the league. Medical University Sofia won by 34 runs against the Indian Tuskers in their previous clash. Ishaan De Silva was the top scorer with 65 runs off just 27 deliveries.

TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TUS vs MUS playing 11

TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUS Dream11 team: TUS team

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh, Fayyas Mohammad,

TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUS Dream11 team: MUS team

Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad

TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction: TUS vs MUS Dream11 team best picks

Nithin Sunil

Clix John

Nikhil Oliviera

Ishaan De Silva

Ideal TUS vs MUS playing 11 for Dream11 game

Wicket-keeper: Nikhil Oliviera

Batsmen: Benhur Benjamin, Ishaan De Silva (captain), Kevin DSouza

All-rounders: Akshay Harikumar (vice-captain), Fayyas Mohammad, Bipin Gattapur, Nisarg Shah

Bowlers: Bradley Constantine, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf

TUS vs MUS match prediction

As per our TUS vs MUS match prediction, MUS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs MUS Dream11 prediction, TUS vs MUS top picks and TUS vs MUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs MUS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Instagram