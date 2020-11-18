TUS Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tuskers XI to battle it out against Panthers XI in Match 9 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs PAN match prediction and TUS vs PAN Dream11 team. The TUS vs PAN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

TUS vs PAN live: Details and match preview

The fixture is of utmost importance for both teams as they look to claim two valuable points to solidify their position in the top half of the points table at this juncture. Tuskers have featured in five matches so far in the league, however, three out of those matches had to be abandoned due to rain. They managed to score a victory against Lions XI in their previous encounter and will be keen to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the game.

Panthers have established themselves as one of the favourites to clinch the championship with their consistent performances. They are only two points away from the table-toppers Tigers XI. After four matches, the side have two victories to their name. Both the teams have proven T20 players in their line-up, and an enthralling contest is on the cards.

TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TUS vs PAN Dream11 team

TUS squad for TUS vs PAN Dream11 team

Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan

PAN squad for TUS vs PAN Dream11 team

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit (c), Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma and Abhishek Bagriya.

TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TUS vs PAN playing 11

S Singh

D Rohit

P Ratnaparkhe

N Kangayan

TUS vs PAN match prediction: TUS vs PAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: G Samuel A

Batsmen: D Rohit, N Kangayan, N Salekar

All-rounders: S Singh (c), P Ratnaparkhe (vc), R Sharma, S Trivedi

Bowlers: A Aravindaraj, T Abeesh, S Udeshi

TUS vs PAN live: TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction

As per our TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction, PAN will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TUS vs PAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs PAN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry Website

