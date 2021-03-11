TUS Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

CA Tuskers are all set to face KCA Tigers in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The TUS vs TIG match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST at S D College Cricket ground on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here is our TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction, TUS vs TIG Dream11 team and TUS vs TIG playing 11.

Tuskers have so far played 3 matches in the tournament and lost two of them. They recently registered their first win of the tournament beating KCA Royals by 9 wickets. In that match Royals batted first and were bowled out for just 107 runs. Vishnu Kumar was the pick of the bowler for Tuskers with 3 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. While chasing the target opener Anand Krishnan scored 51 runs, while Nikhil T remained unbeaten on 49 runs as Tuskers chased down the target with 12 balls to spare.

KCA Tigers will be entering the match after losing their previous match to KCA Royals. The Tigers were asked to bat first and managed to post 161/5 in 20 overs. KCA Royals chased down the target with five wickets to spare. Krishna Prasad top-scored for the side with 61 runs. This should be a great contest between two sides who are looking for their second win.

TUS: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

TIG: Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

