Twitter Celebrates India's 1983 World Cup Win; 'Kapil And His Team Stunned The World'

On this day in 1983, the Indian Team led by Kapil Dev created history by becoming only the second nation to win the Cricket World Cup. India beat two-time champions West Indies in the tournament's finale to lift the coveted Prudential Cup, as it was known back then. A young bunch of fearless players, who were prepared to rule the globe with their grit and talent, were inspired by the victory, which forever changed Indian cricket.

Like every year, the cricket community turned to social media to commemorate the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among those who took to social media to celebrate India's maiden World Cup win.

"Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!", Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup 🏆 for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!🏏 pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022

Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai.

It is a day on which India began it’s journey-in 1932 playing it’s first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers pic.twitter.com/wcBz4BzsyS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2022

A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket as #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title. 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/WlqB0DQp1U — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

On this day in 1983, Kapil Dev's team stunned the world by beating the mighty West Indies to lift the @CricketWorldCup 🏆 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2022

As far as the World Cup finale is concerned, India scored just 183 runs courtesy of some superb bowling performances from Andy Roberts, Larry Gomes, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Joel Garner, the feared pace battery of the West Indies team. Kris Srikanth was the highest run-scorer for India as he hit 38 off 57 balls, including seven boundaries and one six. Sandeep Patil scored a quickfire 27 off 29 balls, while Mohinder Amarnath hit 26 off 80 balls.

Defending 183 runs, the Indian bowlers put up a dominating show by reducing West Indies to 57-3. India picked the wickets of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, and most importantly, the best batter of the era, Sir Vivian Richards. Madan Lal dismissed Richards cheaply for a low score of just 33 runs, which was also the highest score by a West Indies batter in the game. India eventually bowled the West Indies team out for 140 runs, thus winning the match by 43 runs.

Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath each picked three wickets for India, while Balwinder Sandhu scalped two wickets. Kapil Dev and Roger Binny picked one wicket each to help India lift their maiden World Cup. Amarnath was named the player of the match for scoring 26 runs with the bat and picking three wickets.

