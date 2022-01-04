Last Updated:

'He makes his rules' | Twitter Erupts As 'Lord' Shardul Thakur 'blesses' Indian Fans With 7-wicket Haul Vs SA

Shardul Thakur has been sensational in IND vs SA 2nd Test, grabbing 7 wickets in the first innings. India was batting at 31/1 at the end of 10 overs on Day 2.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Shardul Thakur

Image: @ICC/Twitter


In the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match, India looked to be staring at defeat as they were unable to take many wickets, but then arrived all-rounder Shardul Thakur and he has been sensational since. 'Lord Shardul', as some Twitterati called him, managed to take seven wickets in the first innings, dismissing some of South Africa's more dangerous batters. Through his stunning performance, South Africa could not give India too big a lead ahead of their second innings.

Shardul Thakur was spot on with his line and length as he dismissed Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi. Thakur ended the innings with astonishing figures of seven wickets in 17.5 overs and conceded 61 runs at an economy rate of 3.42. Fans on social media erupted as he came to the team's rescue just when things were on the verge of turning in favour of the Proteas.

IND vs SA: Day 1 and 2 highlights

India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started off well. However, India lost the wicket of Agarwal just as he was looking set at the crease and soon after, they lost two of their struggling batters - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane - on consecutive deliveries. Hanuma Vihari and Rahul did steady their innings a little. But at 20 runs off 53 balls, Vihari also departed.

READ | IND vs SA: Why is Rahul captaining India instead of Virat Kohli in 2nd Test? Read reason

Rahul made it to his half-century but walked back to the pavilion soon after. Again, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin steadied the innings for a bit until Pant's wicket was claimed by Marco Jansen. Ashwin missed out on his half-century when he was caught out at 46 runs in 50 balls.

READ | IND vs SA: Pujara scores 3, Rahane out for a duck; Fans say both 'should retire together'

The South African pace attack was stellar as they took wickets at regular intervals and the Indian batting line-up just could not settle. India's middle-order crumbled in front of the Proteas' pacers, particularly Rahane and Pujara. Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each while Marco Jansen ran rampant and took four wickets.

READ | IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli comically imitates Jasprit Bumrah, leaves fans in splits

When South Africa came out to bat they started superbly well with Elgar and Petersen taking the Indian pacers on. But then came Shardul Thakur who ran rampant and took out every partnership just as they were looking dangerous to get his seven wickets. Still, South Africa got to 229 to give India a slight lead before getting all out.

READ | IND vs SA: Fans left bemused after skipper KL Rahul's bat spotted without sponsor sticker

India was batting at 31/1 at the end of 10 overs on Day 2.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)

READ | IND vs SA: 10 best memes as 'Lord' Shardul Thakur wreaks havoc against Proteas
Tags: Shardul Thakur, India vs South Africa, IND vs SA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com