Twitter Explodes As Rahul Dravid Appointed As India's Coach; 'cricket Is In Safe Hands'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 3, named veteran Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid has been the coach of the India A and Under-19 coach previously, and will now take charge of the senior national team following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The ongoing coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach will end after the tournament, and Dravid’s first assignment with the Indian team will be the T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17.

Meanwhile, as Dravid was announced as the new head coach of the national cricket team, the cricket fans in India took the internet by storm by expressing their excitement on seeing Dravid join the team. A user congratulated Dravid and mentioned that the fans are waiting to see Team India’s transition. The user also said that he hopes the coach invested in young talent Prithvi Shaw.

Congratulations, Rahul Dravid. Waiting to see the transition phase and investing Shaw in the mix. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2021

Netizens say, 'Indian cricket is in the safe hands of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid'

Another Twitter user said that with the appointment of Dravid as the main coach of India, a new era has begun in Indian cricket. The user also mentioned in the tweet that this was one of his biggest dreams. Among the many reactions, a user said that with Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president and Dravid as the head coach, Indian cricket is in safe hands now.

New Era Begins.. This is one of my big dream,, Dravid sir became a Main Coach of Team India... Finally Dravid Era Begins.. pic.twitter.com/AQyenCvyZO — D  (@DilipVk18) November 3, 2021

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president and Rahul Dravid as Head Coach..Indian cricket is in safe hands..🇮🇳 — . (@MyFreakyTweets) November 3, 2021

A user reacted to the news by saying the era of Dravid as the head coach has started and he hopes Dravid will bring the ICC trophy that has been missing for past few years. Other users mentioned that Indian cricket will be back to being a disciplined team like the old days and will be focused on performances. Another user said that the effect of Dravid’s appointment as the coach is already showing in the performance of the team during India vs Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match. During the match, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave a brilliant start for India, as the team set a target of 211 runs for Afghanistan.

The era of Rahul Dravid starts as Head coach. I hope He can bring that ICC trophy that was missing. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) November 3, 2021

Hope this era changes Indian cricket to good and disciplined team like good old days,focussed on perfomances,no show sha,no glamour,no tatoos,only good and simple cricket. Make it happen Wall — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) November 3, 2021

Effect of Rahul Dravid's appointment as coach already showing in performance of team — Scar (@Scar3rd) November 3, 2021

(Image: Instagram- @indiancricketteam/ t20worldcup.com/ICC)