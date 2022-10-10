Team India levelled the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, 1-1 after earning a thumping seven-wicket victory with over four overs remaining in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Chasing 279 runs in the deciding ODI at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India’s vice-captain Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 113 of 111 balls and became the most talked about player in the match. Amid criticism about his struggle against short balls in the 1st ODI, Shreyas silenced his critics by scoring an impressive century which included a total of 15 fours.

1⃣1⃣3⃣* runs

1⃣1⃣1⃣ balls

1⃣5⃣ fours



A game-changing knock from @ShreyasIyer15 as he bags the Player of the Match award! 👏👏#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/7kjHzj9MqW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

South Africa scored 278/7 in 50 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, as Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks scored 79 and 74 runs respectively. While David Miller remained unbeaten on 35 off 34, Mohammed Siraj led India’s bowling line-up with figures of 3/38 in 10 overs. Going ahead in the second innings, India lost their first wicket in the sixth over in the form of Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket, followed by Shubhman Gill’s dismissal in the ninth over.

Coming in to bat at no. 4, Shreyas received support from Ishan Kishan, as both batters took the score to 209/3 in the next 25 overs. Ishan got dismissed in the 35th over of the game on 93 runs off 84 balls, Shreyas continued his innings and scored the winning runs with Sanju Samson at the non-striker’s end. Iyer hit a four in the 46th over and powered India through to a seven-wicket win, which leveled the series at 1-1. With the knock, Iyer's batting average went past 50 in 2022 and past 45 in his career. He also became the first Indian player to hit a century against South Africa at No. 4.

Shreyas Iyer heaped with praises for match-winning ton

While Dhawan’s deputy received flak for his struggle with short-pitched deliveries in the series opener, fans had contrasting reactions to his knock in the 2nd ODI. Iyer had scored 50 runs off 37 balls in the previous match, which India lost by a mere nine runs. After his century in Sunday's game, Shreyas took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Special feeling, special day. Thankful for the love Let’s go".

Special feeling, special day. Thankful for the love ❤️ Let’s go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/F6rJDDuokW — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 9, 2022

The BCCI, ICC, and Shreyas’ IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came up with interesting reactions to the 27-year-old’s knock. “#TeamIndia vice-captain @ShreyasIyer15 scored an unbeaten century in a successful run-chase and he becomes our Top Performer from the second innings,” BCCI wrote on Twitter. At the same time, ICC said, “Career best knocks from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer helps India draw level in the series”.

#TeamIndia vice-captain @ShreyasIyer15 scored an unbeaten century in a successful run-chase and he becomes our Top Performer from the second innings 👌🏻👌🏻#INDvSA



A summary of his remarkable knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/taC2PmSmfC — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

Career best knocks from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer helps India draw level in the series 🙌🏻#INDvSA | Scorecard: https://t.co/ZFqBOFe4EU pic.twitter.com/DZ8zYVEyZP — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, KKR said, "Main kyun No bolu main toh ShreYAS hoon" . Former Indian cricketers live Wasim Jaffer and Irfan Pathan also put out interesting reactions to Shreyas’ knock. In the meantime, fans hailed Shreyas for pricing his worth against a strong Proteas squad.

"Main kyun No bolu main toh ShreYAS hoon" 🫡



📸: BCCI | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WZLqAeoVnL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 9, 2022

Big boys missing.

Team in trouble.

Chasing a big total.

On a tricky pitch.

Against a quality SA attack.



Very well played 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/0JqYjNrHCx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2022

Brilliant come back by team india. Top top batting from Shreyas Iyer. Match winning 💯 👏 #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2022

Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's century

Everyone is talking about Iyer! Well deserved lad.@ShreyasIyer15#indiavsSA — Ar. Shreya Bhattacharjee (@space_shreya) October 9, 2022

2nd ODI Hundred for Shreya Iyer ..



Masterclass innings



He's been exceptional in this format.. — Shiva (@Itz_Shiva31) October 9, 2022

That roar 🔥

Dance iyer, idli.Haters in mud now🤣.

Played against full strength South African team and scored a ton 🔥 #INDvsSA #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/c9i34qr11b — Shreya 👑 ❤️ (@Here4VK18) October 9, 2022