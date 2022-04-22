Twitter Lauds Amit Mishra 'countering Fake Narratives' On Irfan Pathan's 'BUT' About India

Amidst several instances of socio-political violence which transpired in the country in recent weeks, Twitter got all buzzing over the cryptic 'My country...My beautiful country...' post uploaded by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday. Through the blue-bird, the all-rounder player created a cacophony with a 'but' succeeding a sentence which talked about how 'India could be the greatest on Earth.'

Meanwhile, Amit Mishra took on Irfan Pathan to finish the incomplete sentence of his former cricket mate. Taking to Twitter, the attacking right-arm leg-break bowler wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed."

Twitter picks Mishra over Pathan

While many were left perplexed by the tweet, those familiar with Pathan's tweet, lauded Mishra for coming out and calling a 'spade a spade' while everyone else in the cricketing, as well as the sports world, remained tight-lipped over the whole episode. While many netizens expressed their pride in the cricketer, others pointed out how the country needed 'more people like him.'

There were others who used cricket jargon and turned cheerleaders for Mishra for leaving Pathan 'clean bowled' with his reply to the tweet, which was perceived online to be a reference to the ongoing debate over a number of socio-political topics in India's public space. See some reactions here.

Gajab Mishra ji, we need more from people like you — Guru Gajab (@AlooKachaluo) April 22, 2022

Proud of u ❤️👍 — Arti Singh (@ArtiSin19697051) April 22, 2022

The nation has to again come up to face new challenges on the front foot.



Thanks Amit for calling spade a spade. pic.twitter.com/1MAW8U4qe5 — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) April 22, 2022

Well done

Someone has shown guts to counter the fake narratives — The Epic Lady 🇮🇳 (@sincerely_epic) April 22, 2022