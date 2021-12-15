Last Updated:

Twitter Recalls 2017 Anil Kumble Episode After Virat Kohli's Fiery Press Conference

After Virat Kohli made astonishing remarks against the BCCI, fans recalled a similar incident taking place with former head coach Anil Kumble in 2017.

After former Team India ODI skipper Virat Kohli made shocking remarks against the BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly, fans recalled a similar incident taking place with former head coach Anil Kumble.

The veteran leg spinner was forced to step down from his coaching position after the BCCI notified him that then skipper Kohli had 'reservations' regarding his style and about him continuing as head coach. Kumble stated that even though the BCCI attempted to 'resolve the misunderstandings' between the captain and him, 'it was apparent that the partnership was untenable.'

Fans recall Kumble episode of 2017 after Kohli's press conference

Several netizens took to their official Twitter accounts and recalled a similar incident taking place with Anil Kumble when Virat Kohli had written a letter to the BCCI, requesting them to remove the legendary leg spinner as Team India's head coach.

Read Anil Kumble's Tweet after resigning from Team India's Head coach position:

Virat Kohli claims he was sacked as ODI skipper without communication

While speaking at his virtual press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said, "I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I wouldn’t be the captain, and I said it's fine. After the meeting, we had a brief chat, and that's it."

He also added, "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy."

However, his comments shockingly contradict the statement made by Sourav Ganguly when he explained the selectors' decision to sack Kohli as the T20I skipper. The former Team India captain told ANI, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball format."

With Kohli having been stripped of captaincy from the short ball formats, Rohit Sharma will now take over the role. Meanwhile, Kohli will continue leading the Indian side in the Test format.

