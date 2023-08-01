After India's defeat against the West Indies in the second ODI, social media platforms witnessed a flurry of reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. While the loss itself was not entirely unexpected, given the unpredictability of the game, many netizens seized the opportunity to taunt Hardik Pandya for his overconfident remark. Memes, sarcastic tweets, and humorous posts flooded the internet, poking fun at the all-rounder's remark from 2021.

Netizens troll Hardik Pandya for his overconfident remark

In 2021, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a bold statement, expressing immense confidence in the Indian cricket team's abilities. He asserted that India could field two teams and still emerge victorious in any tournament. However, as fate would have it, his confident remark seemed to have misfired when the Men in Blue faced a setback in the second ODI against the West Indies. The unexpected loss stirred up a storm on social media, with netizens trolling Pandya for his bold claim.

During a press conference in 2021, Hardik Pandya, known for his fearless attitude both on and off the field, made headlines when he exuded supreme self-assurance in the Indian cricket team's capabilities. He boldly proclaimed that India possessed such a pool of talent that they could form two different teams, and both would be strong enough to clinch victory in any cricket tournament they entered.

Pandya's statement stemmed from the fact that India were sending two separate teams in 2021 to different countries at the same time to play tournaments and series. They were eve successful in it as both the senior and secondary teams were winning matches. But as fate had it, things have gone a little downhill as India have hit a roadblock with several setbacks coming after that every statement including two T20 World Cups, Asia Cup, and ODI series vs Australia.

Since Pandya said that IND can field 2 teams & still win tournaments



IND failed to qualify for SF of 2021 T20 WC



IND lost by 10 wkts in 2022 T20 WC SF



IND lost ODI series v BAN

IND lost home ODI series v AUS



IND lost an ODI v WI with 10+ overs left for 1st time since 2009 pic.twitter.com/uFvaVZZrk4 — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 30, 2023

Hello Pandya sb come out, We need to talk.. pic.twitter.com/vRMaEIlQM0 — Fakhruu :^) 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHaii) July 23, 2023

"We can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world."



- Hardik Pandya sometime ago pic.twitter.com/RhSIgqkWdO — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) July 29, 2023

Hardik Pandya's confident remark about India's cricketing prowess may have backfired momentarily, leading to trolling and mockery on social media. However, it is essential to remember that sports involve both victories and defeats, and even the most formidable teams can falter occasionally. As the Indian cricket team continues its journey, the focus will remain on their performances especially in the 50-over format since the World Cup is scheduled for later this year.

