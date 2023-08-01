Last Updated:

Hardik's 'India Can Pick 2 Teams And Win Any Tournament' Remark Comes Back To Haunt Him

Hardik Pandya's confident remark about India's cricketing prowess may have backfired momentarily, leading to trolling and mockery on social media.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya during ODI series vs England (Image: Twitter/BCCI)


After India's defeat against the West Indies in the second ODI, social media platforms witnessed a flurry of reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. While the loss itself was not entirely unexpected, given the unpredictability of the game, many netizens seized the opportunity to taunt Hardik Pandya for his overconfident remark. Memes, sarcastic tweets, and humorous posts flooded the internet, poking fun at the all-rounder's remark from 2021.

3 things you need to know

  • India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against the West Indies
  • After winning first ODI, India suffered a crushing defeat in the second match
  • The third ODI, which will be a decider, is scheduled to be played on Tuesday

Also Read: IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates

Netizens troll Hardik Pandya for his overconfident remark

In 2021, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a bold statement, expressing immense confidence in the Indian cricket team's abilities. He asserted that India could field two teams and still emerge victorious in any tournament. However, as fate would have it, his confident remark seemed to have misfired when the Men in Blue faced a setback in the second ODI against the West Indies. The unexpected loss stirred up a storm on social media, with netizens trolling Pandya for his bold claim.

During a press conference in 2021, Hardik Pandya, known for his fearless attitude both on and off the field, made headlines when he exuded supreme self-assurance in the Indian cricket team's capabilities. He boldly proclaimed that India possessed such a pool of talent that they could form two different teams, and both would be strong enough to clinch victory in any cricket tournament they entered.

Pandya's statement stemmed from the fact that India were sending two separate teams in 2021 to different countries at the same time to play tournaments and series. They were eve successful in it as both the senior and secondary teams were winning matches. But as fate had it, things have gone a little downhill as India have hit a roadblock with several setbacks coming after that every statement including two T20 World Cups, Asia Cup, and ODI series vs Australia. 

Also Read: India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 3rd ODI In India, UK And USA

Hardik Pandya's confident remark about India's cricketing prowess may have backfired momentarily, leading to trolling and mockery on social media. However, it is essential to remember that sports involve both victories and defeats, and even the most formidable teams can falter occasionally. As the Indian cricket team continues its journey, the focus will remain on their performances especially in the 50-over format since the World Cup is scheduled for later this year.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com