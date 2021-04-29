TWM Vs TRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Twiga Masters (TWM) will go up against Tembo Rangers (TRG) in the tenth fixture of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League 2021. The TWM vs TRG match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 29, 2021, from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our TWM vs TRG Dream11 prediction, TWM vs TRG Dream11 team and TWM vs TRG player record information.

TWM vs TRG Dream11 prediction: TWM vs TRG match preview

Both Twiga Masters and Tembo Rangers are in desperate need of a win as they both boast a win-loss record of 0-2. However, while Tembo Rangers are at the last (6th) spot of the Tanzania T10 League table, Twiga Masters are at the second-last (5th) position with one point as one of their three matches got cancelled. TWM will enter the Leader's Club ground with Abhik Patwa being their top batsmen and Wahid Hussain leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Tembo Rangers will depend on Muzamil Hussain, Riziki Kiseto and Vaibhav Bhatia to come out on top.

TWM vs TRG pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 13 km/h and humidity being 97 per cent. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. As a result, the team winning the toss could opt to field.

TWM vs TRG Dream11 team: Full squads

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa, Mohammad Ali, Goodluck Andrew, Mohamed Omary, Ashish Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Alhaji Sadiki, Karim Khan, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Jaboneke, Adnan Zariwala, Ayaaz Mustafa, Sadiki Iddi, Gagan Alag, Gulraiz Hyderi

Tembo Rangers: Riziki Kiseto, Issa Kikasi, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Vaibhav Bhatia, Suraj Pala, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch, Gourav Choudhary, Khalil Rehemtullah, Yash Hirwania, Ally Hafidh, Kheel Suchak, Waheed Mushtaq.

TWM vs TRG player record: TWM vs TRG top picks

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa, Mohammad Ali, Wahid Hussain

Tembo Rangers: Muzamil Hussain, Riziki Kiseto, Vaibhav Bhatia

TWM vs TRG best team

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Omary

Batsmen: Abhik Patwa (VC), Ashish Kamania, Muzamil Hussain, Jumanne Masquater

All-rounders: Riziki Kiseto (C), Ankit Baghel, Mohammad Ali

Bowlers: Wahid Hussain, Adnan Zariwala, Vaibhav Bhatia

TWM vs TRG match prediction

As per our TWM vs TRG Dream11 prediction, Twiga Masters will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TWM vs TRG match prediction and TWM vs TRG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TWM vs TRG Dream11 team and TWM vs TRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

