Two Debuts For India, WTC Final Starter To Be Dropped? India's Predicted XI For 1st Test

Team India is all set to kick off the two-match Test series against West Indies with the series opener at Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday, July 12. The Test series marks the beginning of the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams. Heading into the series, the Rohit Sharma-led side is expected to make several changes to the fresh WTC cycle.

Predicting Team India’s playing XI for the 1st Test match against West Indies

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs WI 1st Test, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that he will have a new opening partner. Rohit confirmed that 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings alongside him, citing India’s requirement for a left-handed batsman. On the other hand, Rohit also confirmed that Shubman Gill will be India’s new no. 3 batsman replacing Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped for the series.

“Gill will play at number 3 because Gill himself wants to play at number 3. He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) that I have played all my cricket at 3 and 4. I think I can do better for my team if I bat at number 3. And it is good for us too because it becomes an opening combination of left and right. So I think we will try to do this and hopefully this will go on for a long time. Because we have been looking for a left-hander for many years. So now that we have got that left-hander, let's hope he performs well for the team. And he can really make that spot his own,” said Rohit Sharma as per ICC.

Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat: Who will keep the wickets for Team India?

Meanwhile, another youngster, Ishan Kishan is expected to make his Test debut in the first Test. Kishan is the only wicketkeeper in the squad alongside KS Bharat, who had an average show during India’s ICC WTC 2023 final loss. Rohit confirmed that two spinners will be featuring in the first Test, but didn’t reveal whether it will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, or Axar Patel will get a go ahead. Here’s a look at India’s predicted playing XI for the Dominica Test, which begin on July 12 at 7:30 pm IST.

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini