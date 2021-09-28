Two New IPL Teams To Be Announced On October 25 After India Vs Pakistan T20 WC Clash

The IPL governing council, during a meeting on Tuesday, stated that it would be introducing two new teams to the marquee tournament on October 25. The BCCI additionally notified that it would be releasing the 'IPL Media rights tender' for the 2023-2027 cycle following the introduction of the new teams. Incidentally, the announcement of the two new IPL teams will come after a day India takes on Pakistan at the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

IPL to introduce two new teams; last two matches

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League met on Tuesday and it was announced that two new IPL teams would be added to the league on October 25. The cash-rich league which was founded by the BCCI in 2007 currently hosts eight teams. On August 31, BCCI had released a tender to own and operate an IPL team with a deadline set for Oct 5. The Governing Council of the IPL had previously issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document on August 31, 2021.

IPL Media Rights tender to be released

The BCCI, in a statement, mentioned that the tender for the 'IPL Media Rights for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the announcement of two new IPL teams. The BCCI had earlier informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

Last two IPL 2021 games to be held simultaneously

During the Indian Premier League governing council meeting, it was also decided that the last two games of the VIVO IPL 2021 will be played concurrently. The decision by the BCCI comes as a first which explained that instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match a day before the playoffs, the SRH vs MI and RCB v DC will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST).

