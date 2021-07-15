Two Team India Cricketers Positive For COVID In UK Before England Test Series: Report

Ahead of the upcoming India vs England Test series, two players from the Team India squad have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK. According to ANI, both players are currently doing fine, with one test of one of the players returning negative, while the other player will be tested on July 18 following his completion of 10 day isolation period. The Indian team is scheduled to be travelling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

India vs England: Team India players test positive for COVID-19

Speaking to ANI, a source close to the development said that both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19. He said "Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive, the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp soon after negative reports,". When being questioned regarding the well being of other players, the source speaking to the news agency said "As of now, they are all fine, but we will be testing them regularly and following strict protocols. Safety of the players is always the priority,".

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Team India to play warmup match in UK ahead of India vs England test series

The Indian team's warm up match against County Championship XI will be played from July 20 to 22. The three day game which will be played at Emirates Riverside will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side. The practice match was arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier the BCCI made a request to the ECB for a warm-up match as the Indian team requested to test themselves in a practice match rather than two intra-squad games before the Test series againstgets underway.

India vs England 2021 Test series

After their 1-3 loss against India in the previous Test series held at the beginning of the year, the England team would be eager to redeem themselves in India vs England 2021 Test series. England will face India in the first Test of the series from August 4. The series will conclude with the last Test match taking place on September 10.