'Two Things India Do Very Well': SA Pacer Wayne Parnell's Reply To Reporter Wins Internet

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against South Africa on Sunday, in the 2nd T20I of the India vs South Africa five-match T20I series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Ahead of the match, South African pacer Wayne Parnell spoke to reporters in the press conference, where he faced a question about his ongoing visit to Odisha. It is pertinent to mention that Parnell made his return to the Proteas squad after a gap of five years during the 1st T20I in Delhi and returned with figures of 1/32 in four overs as South Africa won the match by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, speaking in the pre-match press conference, Parnell said, “We feel very welcome here. My first time here. The place we are staying in is very nice. Two things India do very well is - cricket and hospitality. It's been really awesome here”.

'Conditions here probably favour run-scoring more': Wayne Parnell

Parnell further talked about the playing conditions at Cuttack and said there might be an advantage for the batters.

"The conditions here probably favour run-scoring more. It is just about what we are going to get on that particular day. It did swing around a little bit so maybe we can use that to our advantage as well. Difficult to assess," Parnell said.

Speaking about the team’s preparation for Sunday’s game, Parnell revealed that the side strip at the Barabati stadium seemed pretty green with overhead conditions, with the ball swinging a bit.

“Maybe for the seamers, there will be a little bit with the new ball. But the actual wicket, we have to see how it is on the matchday," Parnell concluded.

South Africa outperforms India in 1st T20I

The Proteas batters outperformed the India squad in the series opener at Delhi by chasing down a target of 212 runs and registered their highest successful run chase in the format. After being asked to bat first, India scored 211/4 in 20 overs as Ishan Kishan scored the maximum of 76 runs in 48 balls. While Parnell was the most economical Proteas bowler, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller scored 75* runs in 46 balls and 64* runs in 31 balls respectively.

